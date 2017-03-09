United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Upd...

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

United Natural Foods, Inc. issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54.

