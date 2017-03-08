United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Iss...

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

United Natural Foods, Inc. issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mon Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,415,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC