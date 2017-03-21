Trump Winery looking for foreign workers
FEBRUARY 22: Trump winery on display at Farm To Table Brunch presented by Whole Foods Market hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian, Julie Frans & Friends during the 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at The Palms Hotel & Spa on February 22, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. As President Donald Trump and his administration seek American jobs for American workers, Eric Trump's Virginia winery is applying for permission to bring in more than two dozen foreign workers for this year's season, multiple media outlets reported.
