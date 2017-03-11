Today Analysts Focus on The Kroger Co.
CSX Corporation plunged -0.15% during previous trade, a total of 10.64M shares exchanged hands compared with its average trading volume of 11.42M shares whereas its relative volume is 0.87. The Stock opened its session at $47.68 and closed at $47.58 by showing decrease of -0.15 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Sat
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Sat
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC