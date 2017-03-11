The future of snacking looks like coconut jerky and mushroom bars
Last year, 77,000 people sampled acai chocolates, turmeric popcorn, matcha teas and almond flour breads at Natural Products Expo West show, the world's largest trade event for natural brands. The four-day event returns beginning Thursday in Anaheim.
