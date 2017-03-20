Target names Kroger veteran Jeff Burt...

Target names Kroger veteran Jeff Burt new grocery chief

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Target Corp on Monday named Kroger Co veteran Jeff Burt its senior vice president of grocery, fresh food and beverage, replacing Anne Dament. Dament stepped down in November, less than eighteen months after she was appointed and tasked with turning around the retailer's grocery business, which accounts for a fifth of Target's sales.

