Target names Kroger veteran Jeff Burt new grocery chief
Target Corp on Monday named Kroger Co veteran Jeff Burt its senior vice president of grocery, fresh food and beverage, replacing Anne Dament. Dament stepped down in November, less than eighteen months after she was appointed and tasked with turning around the retailer's grocery business, which accounts for a fifth of Target's sales.
Read more at Reuters.
