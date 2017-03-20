Target hires grocery veteran to recharge its food division
The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based chain said Monday that Jeff Burt will assume the title of senior vice-president, grocery, fresh food and beverage on April 10. Burt was most recently the president of the Fred Meyer division of Kroger Co. and worked at that company for 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC