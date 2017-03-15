Target Alarms Hand Baskets in Response to Increased Theft Following Plastic Bag Ban
It's not unusual for something not on your list to make it into your Target hand basket, but these days you'll find something unexpected on it, instead of in it. The retailer has recently put black alarms on its plastic carry-alls for small items and customers can no longer take them outside of the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
