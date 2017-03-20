Supermarkets are losing the grocery price war Profits are falling as labor and other costs are rising, experts say. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nrmOwA A shopper looks at an item in the dairy section of a Kroger grocery store in Richardson, Texas, in this 2014 photo "It's created a price war among everybody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.