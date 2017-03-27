Supermarket giant's new website tells...

Supermarket giant's new website tells employee 'stories'

Read more: Chain Store Age

Eager to highlight the accomplishments, milestones, and personal connections made by its associates, Kroger Co. introduced Krogersteries.com , a website dedicated to its employees' contributions, and the impact they make on the company.

