Super Eagles Friendlies: Ebuehi, Nura to make Rohr's 30-man list

Watford striker Isaac Success has been handed another opportunity to make his first appearance for Nigeria, as the Super Eagles prepare to play two friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso in England this month. Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has commended the performance of Wilfred Ndidi and his club Leicester City's 3-1 win over Liverpool in an English Premier League game on Monday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.