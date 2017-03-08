Sunday share tips: Ocado, MJ Gleeson

Sunday share tips: Ocado, MJ Gleeson

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

Ocado continues to make big bets on its business, namely on automation, but profits remain elusive, The Times's Tempus said. At its new site in Andover, an army of robots can select 50 items ordered by customers in a matter of ten minutes, whereas rival Tesco still prefers using people for such tasks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Grocery Store Guide site Sat john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Sat will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,511,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC