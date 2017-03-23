Spectra Energy Partners, Supervalu, T...

Spectra Energy Partners, Supervalu, The Kroger Co

Read more: The Times of India

Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Spectra Energy Partners, Supervalu and The Kroger Co, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Spectra Energy Partners LP : Morgan Stanley resumes with underweight rating * Supervalu Inc : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform * The Kroger Co : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.

