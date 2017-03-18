Sisters of Notre Dame missed opportunity

Sisters of Notre Dame missed opportunity

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

"Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody." - Jane Jacobs I have read numerous letters written by the Sisters of Notre Dame, pertaining to their reasons why Toledo City Council should support the sale of their property at Secor and Monroe to the Kroger Co., despite two rejections of Kroger's plan by the Toledo Plan Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar 11 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar 11 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC