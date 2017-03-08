Shipt to hire hundreds in West Michigan to deliver Meijer groceries
In Grand Rapids area, the company has plans to recruit hundreds of shoppers for the 14 stores where the home delivery service will be offered. "We think there is going to be a huge amount of demand," said Bill Smith, Shipt's founder and chief executive officer.
