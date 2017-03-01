Scuffle between off-duty officer and man caught on video Read Story Chenue Her
An argument between a couple and an off-duty Virginia Beach police officer turned physical inside Farm Fresh off Kempsville Road in Chesapeake Thursday night, and it was all caught on camera. The man who recorded the confrontation, Chris McVey, is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
