Saturday is last day for 3 area Giant Eagle stores

16 hrs ago

Three Columbus Giant Eagle groceries are closing their doors on Saturday, two months after the Pittsburgh chain announced it would cease operations there. The stores affected are located at 1000 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., 777 Neil Avenue and 1760 Hilliard-Rome Road.

