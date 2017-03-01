Retailer Meijer getting name on forme...

Retailer Meijer getting name on former Tiger Stadium site

Midwest retailer Meijer has reached an agreement to sponsor the playing field at a new development at the former site of Tiger Stadium in Detroit. The Detroit News reports Grand Rapids-based Meijer is giving the Detroit Police Athletic League $750,000 for at least five years of naming rights for "Willie Horton Field of Dreams, presented by Meijer."

