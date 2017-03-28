Recent Research Analysts' Ratings Changes for United Natural Foods
According to Zacks, "Estimates of United Natural declined after it posted mixed second-quarter fiscal 2017 results, where earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same. The company also slashed its fiscal 2017 view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC