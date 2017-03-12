Ready to cave again?

Ready to cave again?

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The Sisters of Notre Dame's Provincial Center, on the west side of Secor Road, would be demolished to make way for a Kroger Marketplace. Toledo's city government, its leadership class, and its mayor, will soon face another test of self-respect and respect for the people of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Grocery Store Guide site 14 hr john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) 14 hr will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC