QU-CAS launches East Japan Earthquake...

QU-CAS launches East Japan Earthquake Exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar University College of Arts and Sciences on March 5 launched a photo exhibition themed "East Japan Earthquake Exhibition: Then and After" on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of the March 11, 2011 Great East Japan earthquake. Organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Qatar and Marubeni Corporation, the exhibition will run until March 30. It showcases photos of the devastation caused by the tsunami and the recovery which has been achieved so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC