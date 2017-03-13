Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for United ...

Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Issued By Jefferies Group

United Natural Foods, Inc. - Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78.

