Publix, H-E-B big winners in customer experience survey
Two regional grocers beat all the competition in and out of their category in a survey of customer experiences across 20 different industries. Publix Super Markets and H-E-B deliver the best customer experience in the supermarket industry, according to the 2017 Temkin Experience Ratings, an annual customer experience ranking of companies.
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
