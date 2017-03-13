Pizza Fire, Tom + Chee will open this summer at 77-82 interchange in Broadview Heights

Pizza Fire and Tom + Chee plan to open restaurants this spring and summer on the north side of Ohio 82 just west of Interstate 77. The restaurants will stand near the corner of 82 and Ken Mar Industrial Parkway , across from Giant Eagle. "Our owners like the location because it's right off the freeway," David Garnen, general manager of Strongsville's Tom + Chee, told cleveland.com.

