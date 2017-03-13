Peak 10 Completes Data Center Expansions | @CloudExpo @Peak_Ten #Cloud #DataCenter

Peak 10 Completes Data Center Expansi...

Peak 10 Completes Data Center Expansions

Peak 10 has announced that it has completed a 20,000 square foot expansion of its Cincinnati-area data center, a 6,000 square foot expansion of its data center campus in Charlotte's University Research Park, and added a pair of seasoned executives to its leadership team. This further propels the company on its aggressive growth trajectory to meet the rising demand for flexible hybrid IT strategies and solutions across its enterprise customer base.

