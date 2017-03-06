Pacad Investment Ltd. Boosts Position...

Pacad Investment Ltd. Boosts Position in Windstream Holdings Inc

Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings Inc by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 25,671 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

