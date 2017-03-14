Ocado sales up in 1st quarter; sees prices rising
Ocado said gross retail sales in the 13 weeks to Feb. 26 rose 13.1%, the same rate of increase as in the previous quarter. Average orders per week lifted 16.7% to 252,000 in the first quarter versus the same period in 2016, driven by both new and existing Ocado customers.
