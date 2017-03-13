Ocado keeps sales growth in cruise co...

Ocado keeps sales growth in cruise control, eyes end to price war

Sales growth at Ocado remained in cruise control in the first quarter of 2017 and while order size continued to shrink it did so at a slower rate. For the 13 weeks to 26 February the online grocery group generated sales of A 352.4m, a rise of 13.1%, exactly the same rate as in the fourth quarter of last year.

