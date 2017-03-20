Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Insider Tim St...

Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Insider Tim Steiner Sells 35,158 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Ocado Group PLC insider Tim Steiner sold 35,158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 , for a total transaction of A 87,543.42 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar 11 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar 11 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Casey Anthony
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,683,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC