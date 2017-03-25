(NYSE:KR) Receives 'Outperform' Ratin...

(NYSE:KR) Receives 'Outperform' Rating From Brokers At RBC Capital Markets

15 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Today, Kroger Co stock received an upgrade by Royal Bank of Canada from Sector Perform to Outperform. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,113,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,259,050,000 after buying an additional 11,224,653 shares in the last quarter.

