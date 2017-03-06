NutraSource Diagnostics partners with...

NutraSource Diagnostics partners with Whole Foods Market on non-GMO labeling for supplements

13 hrs ago

Canadian testing firm Nutrasource Diagnostics Inc. has potentially cracked open a huge sector of the market with GMO testing certification for supplements that has been approved by Whole Foods Market for use in its stores. The certification solution, called the IGEN Program, is based on a propriety test the company has developed to look for GMO proteins in the finished product.

Chicago, IL

