NutraSource Diagnostics partners with Whole Foods Market on non-GMO labeling for supplements
Canadian testing firm Nutrasource Diagnostics Inc. has potentially cracked open a huge sector of the market with GMO testing certification for supplements that has been approved by Whole Foods Market for use in its stores. The certification solution, called the IGEN Program, is based on a propriety test the company has developed to look for GMO proteins in the finished product.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients-USA.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|19 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC