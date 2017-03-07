Nuit Belge Charleston returns for an evening of local bites and Belgian brews

Nuit Belge returns to the Lowcountry for its 2017 tour, stopping in Charleston, Nashville, New Orleans, and Atlanta for "spontaneous pairings of Belgian beer and local fare." The event takes place Sat., March 25 at Memminger Auditorium; all guests receive a tulip glass upon entry, and can sip a variety of Belgian and Belgian-inspired beer while tasting cheese from Whole Foods Market, chocolate from Olive & Sinclair Chocolate , and oysters from Murder Point Oysters.

