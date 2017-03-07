Nuit Belge Charleston returns for an ...

Nuit Belge Charleston returns for an evening of local bites and Belgian brews

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Nuit Belge returns to the Lowcountry for its 2017 tour, stopping in Charleston, Nashville, New Orleans, and Atlanta for "spontaneous pairings of Belgian beer and local fare." The event takes place Sat., March 25 at Memminger Auditorium; all guests receive a tulip glass upon entry, and can sip a variety of Belgian and Belgian-inspired beer while tasting cheese from Whole Foods Market, chocolate from Olive & Sinclair Chocolate , and oysters from Murder Point Oysters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... 21 hr Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC