News | Robert Whitcomb: Raimondo Status, Medical Cost-Shifting to ...
It's entertaining to watch Trump voters, including congressional Republicans, push back against the myopic, incoherent and often ignorance-based Trump federal budget program as they find more and more parts of it that hurt them. Indeed, many Trump-voting constituents depend on federal programs that Mr. Trump seeks to axe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC