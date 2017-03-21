New Whole Foods Lakeview opens with poutine bar, mochi ice cream, free Ms. Pac Man
As a new Whole Foods opens in Lakeview, Midwest region executive chef Nick Davis talks about his favorite foods that will be offered at the flagship.
