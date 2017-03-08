New restaurant to open at Waterfront Plaza
A Zoes Kitchen Mediterranean restaurant, which will be similar to this one, is opening at Waterfront Plaza at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road later this year. Zoes Kitchen, a Mediterranean restaurant, is opening at Waterfront Plaza at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road later this year.
