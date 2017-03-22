Moody's: U.S. supermarkets' profits t...

Moody's: U.S. supermarkets' profits to rise in 2017

14 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

Grocery stores' operating profits will grow at a fairly healthy rate again this year after a disappointing 2016, according to Moody's new report, "Companies Will Perform Better in 2017 as Deflationary Pressure Wanes. Profitability last year was crimped by an unprecedented level of deflation for an economy not in recession, the report noted, but as downward pressure on prices wanes, things will pick up in the latter half of this year.

