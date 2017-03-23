Miziho and Marubini forge Asean finte...

Miziho and Marubini forge Asean fintech partnership

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. , Mizuho Bank, Ltd. , and Marubeni Corporation have agreed to start exploring for opportunities to provide new financial services utilizing FinTech in the ASEAN region. As various new FinTech based financial services are recently being offered, we will explore opportunities to provide community-based financial businesses in the ASEAN region where the settlement and e-commerce market is expected to greatly expand in the future.

