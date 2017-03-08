Meijer to roll out home-delivery grocery service in Indianapolis
Regional retail heavyweight Meijer Inc. is rolling out home-delivery grocery service in the Indianapolis area, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company announced Thursday.
