Meijer to roll out home-delivery grocery service in Indianapolis

13 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Regional retail heavyweight Meijer Inc. is rolling out home-delivery grocery service in the Indianapolis area, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company announced Thursday.

