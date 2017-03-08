Meijer to offer home delivery across Midwest

After a successful run in Metro Detroit , Meijer says it is ready to roll out home delivery across its six-state footprint. The retailer's hometown of Grand Rapids -- along with Fort Wayne and Indianapolis -- will be the first to get the service, which will begin March 29. The 230-store chain is partnering with Shipt to quickly expand to communities across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.