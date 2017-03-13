Meijer expects home delivery to incre...

Meijer expects home delivery to increase sales

3 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Meijer's decision to roll out home delivery at the majority of its stores will go down as an important milestone for the supercenter chain that pioneered one-stop shopping in the 1960s, believes its new chief executive officer. "This is a pretty big and fast move," Rick Keyes, the Midwest retailer's CEO , told MLive and the Grand Rapids Press.

