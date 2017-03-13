Meijer expects home delivery to increase sales
Meijer's decision to roll out home delivery at the majority of its stores will go down as an important milestone for the supercenter chain that pioneered one-stop shopping in the 1960s, believes its new chief executive officer. "This is a pretty big and fast move," Rick Keyes, the Midwest retailer's CEO , told MLive and the Grand Rapids Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC