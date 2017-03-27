Markets Live: ASX defies the bears
Local stocks are set to edge higher, despite Wall Street's Dow Jones index falling for an eighth session and iron ore continuing to crumble. In case you missed it, a mystery buyer snapped up a near-10 per cent stake in Myer late yesterday afternoon, triggering a 14 per cent rally in the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC