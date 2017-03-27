Man bound, stabbed woman in Meijer ca...

Man bound, stabbed woman in Meijer carjacking attempt, police say

The Grand Rapids man accused of stabbing a woman in a Meijer parking lot and attempting to steal her vehicle earlier this month bound the victim's hands with packing tape and string, according to court documents. Victor Adolfo Gonzalez, 20, threatened to kill the woman with a knife after stabbing her in the thigh, arm and breast, court records show.

