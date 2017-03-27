Man bound, stabbed woman in Meijer carjacking attempt, police say
The Grand Rapids man accused of stabbing a woman in a Meijer parking lot and attempting to steal her vehicle earlier this month bound the victim's hands with packing tape and string, according to court documents. Victor Adolfo Gonzalez, 20, threatened to kill the woman with a knife after stabbing her in the thigh, arm and breast, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC