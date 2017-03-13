Malls look to grocery stores as a 'su...

Malls look to grocery stores as a 'survival tactic'

Read more: The Gazette

For decades, department stores like Macy's and Sears have anchored sprawling suburban malls. Now as their business has languished and they board up shop, another sort of tenant is trying its luck in their place: grocers.

