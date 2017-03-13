Liquor license transfer approved

Beer and wine may soon be available at a Cambria Township convenience store, following a Wednesday vote by township supervisors. At a public hearing, Pittsburgh attorney Paul Namey, representing Giant Eagle Inc., addressed supervisors about plans to sell alcohol at a GetGo convenience store along Admiral Peary Highway.

