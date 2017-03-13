Kyle Bailey Adds to The Salt Line Staff, Plus More Intel
The Salt Line executive chef Kyle Bailey has tapped Mike O'Brien, his sous chef at Birch & Barley, as chef de cuisine for the seafood-centric restaurant scheduled to open near Nats Park this spring. O'Brien has spent time in various local kitchens, including stints at The Liberty Tavern in Arlington, Va., Blue Duck Tavern, and the since-shuttered CityZen.
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
