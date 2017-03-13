Kyle Bailey Adds to The Salt Line Staff, Plus More Intel

The Salt Line executive chef Kyle Bailey has tapped Mike O'Brien, his sous chef at Birch & Barley, as chef de cuisine for the seafood-centric restaurant scheduled to open near Nats Park this spring. O'Brien has spent time in various local kitchens, including stints at The Liberty Tavern in Arlington, Va., Blue Duck Tavern, and the since-shuttered CityZen.

