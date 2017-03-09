Kroger Co (KR) to Issue Quarterly Div...

Kroger Co (KR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Kroger Co declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 1st.

