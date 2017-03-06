Kohjin rebrands glutathione to highli...

Kohjin rebrands glutathione to highlight accumulating science behind ingredient

Kohjin Life Sciences is betting that a rebranding effort and accumulated science on stability, uptake and health benefits will help make 2017 a breakout year for glutathione. Kohjin has chosen Opitac for the new brand name for its glutathione, which the company has been manufacturing and researching for more than 50 years.

