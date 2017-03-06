Kohjin rebrands glutathione to highlight accumulating science behind ingredient
Kohjin Life Sciences is betting that a rebranding effort and accumulated science on stability, uptake and health benefits will help make 2017 a breakout year for glutathione. Kohjin has chosen Opitac for the new brand name for its glutathione, which the company has been manufacturing and researching for more than 50 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients-USA.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mon
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC