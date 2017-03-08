Jessie Bersch And Children
Jessie Bersch, consultant for Tastefully Simple, holds recipe cards and the two main loves of her life, 9-month-old Dottie and 2-year-old Bennett. One reason she enjoys her job so much is because it allows her to be home with her children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mon
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC