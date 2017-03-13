Japan feedmakers say worst is over in...

Japan feedmakers say worst is over in corn supply crunch

Japanese feedmakers, hit by a severe shortage of corn due to delays in shipments from the United States, say the crisis has eased and small cargoes of corn brought from China this month are likely to be the last for a while. At least one small cargo of corn that trading company Mitsubishi Corp has purchased from China's COFCO Corp [CNCOF.UL] arrived at a Japanese port last week, four sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

