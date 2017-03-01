In re: Wholesale Grocery Products Antitrust Litigation Millennium Operations
In re: Wholesale Grocery Products Antitrust Litigation Millennium Operations, Inc.; JFM Market, Inc.; MJF Market, Inc. Plaintiffs - Appellees v. SuperValu, Inc.; C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. Defendants - Appellants A number of retail grocers sued two large full-line wholesale grocers, alleging the wholesalers' contract to exchange retailer supply agreements constituted market allocation in violation of the Sherman Act, see 15 U.S.C. A 1. The retailers formed two putative classes, the Midwest Class and the New England Class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC