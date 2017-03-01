In re: Wholesale Grocery Products Antitrust Litigation Millennium Operations, Inc.; JFM Market, Inc.; MJF Market, Inc. Plaintiffs - Appellees v. SuperValu, Inc.; C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. Defendants - Appellants A number of retail grocers sued two large full-line wholesale grocers, alleging the wholesalers' contract to exchange retailer supply agreements constituted market allocation in violation of the Sherman Act, see 15 U.S.C. A 1. The retailers formed two putative classes, the Midwest Class and the New England Class.

